There's a wet and windy weekend ahead as Status Yellow warnings issued

IT LOOKS SET to be a cold and wet weekend as wind and rainfall warnings have been issued.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

The warning will kick in at 7am tomorrow morning and remain valid until 3am on Sunday.

Southeast winds will at times reach mean speeds of between 50 and 65km/h with gusts of between 90 and 100km/h. Winds will be strongest in coastal areas, according to Met Éireann.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

This warning kicks in at 6pm tomorrow and will remain valid until 6pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann has said between 25 and 45mm of rainfall is expected, with a potential of higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Looking at the forecast in general, it is expected to be mostly dry overnight with a little patchy rain near western and southwestern coasts.

Tomorrow is due to be a cool and blustery day. It will be mostly cloudy over the western half of the country, but some hazy sunny spells will occur in some eastern areas.

Many areas will be dry, however, rain is due to develop in southwestern areas and along the west coast during the afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 8 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann says the rain will continue on Saturday night over Munster, Connacht and western parts of Leinster. It will remain largely dry elsewhere.

Sunday is forecast to be a cold day with further rain across Munster and Connacht. It will again remain largely dry elsewhere.

The rain is to become lighter and more intermittent as the day moves on.

Temperatures will range between 6 and 9 degrees with a brisk southeast wind.

It looks like most areas will be dry on Sunday night but rain is set to continue on west and southwest coasts.

Rain is likely to hit the country again on Monday in many areas with the heaviest rain in the west and southwest.