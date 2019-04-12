This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 April, 2019
There's a wet and windy weekend ahead as Status Yellow warnings issued

Have your umbrella at the ready.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Apr 2019, 10:24 PM
1 hour ago 12,273 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4590206
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

IT LOOKS SET to be a cold and wet weekend as wind and rainfall warnings have been issued. 

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

The warning will kick in at 7am tomorrow morning and remain valid until 3am on Sunday. 

Southeast winds will at times reach mean speeds of between 50 and 65km/h with gusts of between 90 and 100km/h. Winds will be strongest in coastal areas, according to Met Éireann. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry. 

This warning kicks in at 6pm tomorrow and will remain valid until 6pm on Sunday. 

Met Éireann has said between 25 and 45mm of rainfall is expected, with a potential of higher amounts in mountainous areas. 

Looking at the forecast in general, it is expected to be mostly dry overnight with a little patchy rain near western and southwestern coasts. 

Tomorrow is due to be a cool and blustery day. It will be mostly cloudy over the western half of the country, but some hazy sunny spells will occur in some eastern areas. 

Many areas will be dry, however, rain is due to develop in southwestern areas and along the west coast during the afternoon. 

Temperatures will range between 8 to 11 degrees. 

Met Éireann says the rain will continue on Saturday night over Munster, Connacht and western parts of Leinster. It will remain largely dry elsewhere. 

Sunday is forecast to be a cold day with further rain across Munster and Connacht. It will again remain largely dry elsewhere.

The rain is to become lighter and more intermittent as the day moves on. 

Temperatures will range between 6 and 9 degrees with a brisk southeast wind. 

It looks like most areas will be dry on Sunday night but rain is set to continue on west and southwest coasts.

Rain is likely to hit the country again on Monday in many areas with the heaviest rain in the west and southwest.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Read next:

