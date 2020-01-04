The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IRAN-US TENSIONS: Thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and other militants killed in a US airstrike.

2. #HELP: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on 3,000 military reservists as the country braced itself for what’s expected to be the worst day of the wildfire crisis.

3. #DRUGS: More needs to be done to track sexual assaults and deaths related to chemsex in Ireland, an expert has said.

4. #SPOTLIGHT: Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo pleaded to Leo Varadkar in a letter not to allow US fracked gas to be imported into Ireland via the Shannon LNG terminal.

5. #PRACTICALITIES: Several queries were sent to the Irish government from people concerned about the implications of the DeSouza ruling on their citizenship status.

6. #UP IN SMOKE: Menthol cigarettes will be banned in Ireland from 20 May 2020, based on a court ruling that found flavours were used to make cigarettes more appealing.

7. #PRICED OUT: The Irish Times reports that Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan wants to sell off council sites worth €100 million instead of using the land.

8. #GOV.IE: The Taoiseach has said that the user experience for people using government websites will “improve over time”, despite many links that appear in search engines not leading to the correct page.

9. #FRUSTRATION: Central Bank employees are in a heated disagreement with management over the suggestion that they should hot-desk to resolve capacity issues, reports the Irish Times.