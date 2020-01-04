This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 4 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Military reservists called in to help fight Australian wildfires as death toll rises to 23

Australia is bracing itself for one of the worst days of the crisis yet today.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 8:24 AM
31 minutes ago 1,749 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4953440
The small village of Bodalla descends into almost darkness at 6.30pm, south of Batemans Bay,
Image: AAP/PA Images
The small village of Bodalla descends into almost darkness at 6.30pm, south of Batemans Bay,
The small village of Bodalla descends into almost darkness at 6.30pm, south of Batemans Bay,
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER Scott Morrison has called up 3,000 defence force reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated on what shaped as a torrid weekend in at least three states.

As temperatures in western Sydney reached 47 degrees Celsius, Morrison said two more deaths had been confirmed on Saturday, bringing the toll since the country’s worst wildfire season on record began in September to 23.

“We are facing another extremely difficult next 24 hours,” Morrison told reporters, while also confirming his scheduled visits to India and Japan later this month had been postponed due to the ongoing situation.

Australia was bracing for one of the worst days of the crisis yet today, as searing heat and strong winds were forecast to bring flames to more populated areas.

Officials warned a fire in a national park west of Sydney had the potential to spread into the city’s outer western suburbs.

australia-wildfires More than 1,400 homes have been destroyed in the fires. Source: Rick Rycroft

The defence force reservists will fight fires alongside thousands of full-time and volunteer firefighters, plus scores more brought in from other countries including Canada and the United States.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says her state is facing “another terrible day” and called on people in areas threatened by the fires to leave while they still could.

Authorities also repeated warnings fires could move “frighteningly quick”, with embers carried by wind having the potential to spark new fires or enlarge existing ones.

Related Read

31.12.19 Sydney rings in New Year with fireworks display as bushfires continue to devastate communities

australia-wildfires An aerial photo of wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. 30 December 2019. Source: AP/PA Images

Australian navy ships have been lifting hundreds of people from beaches in towns cut off by roads by the fires.

Tens of thousands of people have been urged to flee communities near fires, many of them coastal holiday centres, before hot and windy weather intensified over the weekend.

Australia’s summer wildfire season arrived early – in September – and has been more intense than any on record.

Collectively, more than 20,000 square miles has been burnt out around the country, and area almost the size of Croatia.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie