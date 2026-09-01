Dream Point Experience - home of 'Ireland's biggest ball pit' - announces sudden closure

A DUBLIN FAMILY attraction has announced its sudden closure.

The Dream Point Experience, located at the Point Village shopping centre, bills itself as an “21,000 sq ft immersive world of dreams”.

It claimed to house Ireland’s biggest ball pit, along with eight “immersive rooms”.

Dream Point also hosted parties, school tours and corporate events.

However, the experience has announced it is ceasing trading with immediate effect.

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“We regret that we share the difficult news that Theatre of Light Limited, trading as The Dream Point Experience, has made the decision to cease trading,” a statement on its website read.

“We would like to sincerely thank all of our customers, suppliers, employees, partners and supporters for being part of The Dream Point Experience over the past few years,” it added.

The Alice in Wonderland experience at Dream Point Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

The experience was developed through a €3 million investment by Irish brothers Dan and John Gleeson.

It began operating in April 2025 and also offered adult experiences including Van Gogh After Dark.

Most recently, Dream Point opened its Alice in Wonderland event, said to be its most ambitious immersive experience to date.

Dream Point also took to Instagram to inform customers of the news of its closure sharing that it is with “a heavy heart” that the attraction shuts down.