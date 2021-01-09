#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 8:56 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BANNED: US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to “the risk of further incitement of violence”.

2. #THE VACCINE: If you have questions about the Covid-19 vaccine, here are the answers to a few we put to the experts.

3. #IMPEACHMENT: Democrats are planning for a swift impeachment of Donald Trump, demanding action to ensure he can’t do damage or ignite nuclear war in his final days in office.

4. #NEW VARIANT: Australia’s third-largest city of Brisbane is in its first day of a snap lockdown, with officials elsewhere on “high alert” over the emergence of more contagious strains of Covid-19.

5. #CANCER TREATMENT: CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed that she will travel alone to the US to take part in a clinical trial

6. #HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Nurses unions have questioned the HSE’s recruitment pledges as Ireland grapples with the third and most severe Covid-19 surge.

7. #BREXIT GROUP: A TD has objected to the relocation of pro-Brexit lobby group Leave.EU to Ireland saying “they’re not welcome”.

8. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Google suspended the Parler app from its Play Store until the platform popular with many Trump supporters adds “robust” content moderation, the Guardian reports.

9. #SHOCK EXIT: Damien Duff has left his role as part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
