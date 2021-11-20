The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Peat imports

1. In our main story today, Niall Sargent reports that as concerns grow over supply in the domestic horticultural sector, peat exports from Ireland are over 11 times the import levels.

The majority of peat harvesting for horticultural use has taken place in the Midlands which contains most of Ireland’s unique raised bogs that, today, account for half of Europe’s entire raised bog network.

Nearly all major companies in the sector have neither planning permission or licenses – Bord na Mona is the only company that has EPA licences to date – throwing the industry into disarray.

Vicky Phelan

2. The CervicalCheck campaigner appeared in a touching interview on the Late Late Show last night, saying that she didn’t believe she’d “see Christmas” only a month ago, following her decision to stop chemotherapy.

Phelan announced last week that she is stopping chemotherapy to focus on enjoying Christmas with her family.

Rotterdam demonstrations

3. A number of people were injured in Rotterdam as police fired warning shots during protests against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues.

Rittenhouse verdict

4. There has been anger among the black community in American following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, with US President Joe Biden warning against violence.

Rittenhouse is the teenager who shot and killed two men and wounded another during protests against police brutality and riots in Wisconsin last year.

House fire

5. A man has died following a house fire in Dublin. The fire broke out at a house in the Belgrove Road area of Clontarf early on Friday afternoon.

New regulations

6. A deposit return scheme (DRS) for plastic bottles and aluminium cans will come into force next year after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan signed new legislative regulations.

Europe’s Covid situation

7. With the picture continuing to deteriorate across the continent with several countries escalating their restrictions as record-breaking numbers of cases are recorded, The Journal’s Céimin Burke takes a look at how countries are coping.

The Irish language and its impact

8. Writer Manchán Magan looks at how our perception of the world can change when we see things through the Irish language.

Kenny’s 20 games

9. Finally for this morning, with speculation continuing around a contract extension, our sister site The 42 takes a look at Stephen Kenny’s 20 games overseeing the men’s senior side.