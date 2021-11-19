Man found dead after Dublin house fire

A MAN HAS died following a house fire in Dublin. The fire broke out at a house in the Belgrove Road area of Clontarf early on Friday afternoon.

Gardai arrived on the scene at 12.40pm and the fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out and the man’s body has been removed to the morgue. No one else was injured in the blaze.