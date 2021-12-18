The 9 at 9: Saturday

Hands up who needs one of these.

‘Twas the weekend before Christmas, and all through the house, not a news story was stirring… except for that massive Government announcement last night.

1. Last night’s announcement

The Government’s announcement last night to impose restrictions to help stem an increase in Covid-19 cases over the Christmas period will be dominating the news today. Among the restrictions are an 8pm curfew on pubs and restaurants until 30 January, spectators at sporting events limited to a maximum of 5,000 people, and a maximum of 100 people at weddings.

2. Boosters

People aged in their 40s will be eligible for a booster vaccine from tomorrow, after the date was brought forward from 27 December. HSE chief Paul Reid said that a quarter of a million vaccines have been administered so far.

3. Ireland thinks less of Britain post-Brexit

Polling by The Good Information Project/Ireland Thinks indicates that 63% of people say their view of Britain has changed since Brexit, and of those, 95% say it has changed for the worse.

4. Typhoon

At least 23 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. More than 300,000 people fled their homes as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.

5. The UK’s lockdown Christmas parties

A top civil servant once described as “deputy God” has been tasked with rooting out the truth over “endemic” parties across the UK civil service during England’s coronavirus restrictions last year. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case quit his role leading the inquiry into a number of alleged gatherings yesterday, after it emerged a quiz was held in his own department that he was aware of and spoke at.

6. Six weeks until the Omicron peak

The Irish Independent is reporting that the ‘Omicron’ wave of Covid-19 will not peak for another six weeks, hitting Ireland’s hospitals hardest in January.

7. Watch out for hugger muggers

The Garda Síochána National Crime Prevention Unit advised people this year to take precautions with their phones and electronics this Christmas time – read them here.

8. Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell told the judge at her sex trafficking trial that she will not give evidence before the defence rested their case. Jurors will return to court on Monday to hear closing arguments before they begin their deliberations.

9. And now the weather

Although it will get a bit colder next week, it will stay dry and bright for the most part. The best we can hope for amid all the December gloom, really.