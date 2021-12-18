Beware hugger muggers, ATM snoopers and pickpockets: Advice for the festive season

CHRISTMAS IS A time for meeting old friends and family and seeing

Unfortunately, there is a cohort of people out there who use these times to target those who let their guard down.

Pickpocketing, muggings and house break-ins are still happening, even in the days of Covid.

Late December is a breeding ground for pickpockets, especially, who target those who are drunk during a time where they might have received a new phone or expensive piece of electronics for Christmas.

Hugger muggers still persist. These are people who target drunk people outside pubs for a hug, and then either they or their partner will rob the unsuspecting punters’ phones.

The Garda Síochána National Crime Prevention Unit advised people this year to take the following precautions with their phones and electronics this Christmas time.

The following practical measures can help in preventing and reducing mobile phone theft:

Register your mobile phone with your service provider.

Take careful note of your unique 15 digit mobile phone International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. By pressing *#06# on your phone keypad the IMEI will appear on the screen.

Enable the PIN Security feature and keep your phone locked at all times.

When out and about, keep your mobile phone out of public view, be streetwise and always be aware of your surroundings.

If your mobile phone is lost or stolen, contact your mobile phone service provider immediately to suspend your service and prevent unauthorised calls being made and billed to you.

Report the loss or theft to An Garda Síochána, providing identification numbers for your SIM card and IMEI number. This information may assist in the recovery of your mobile phone.

Other tips for dodging criminals this festive season include keeping your possessions close to you at all time.

For example, gardaí urged caution to those carrying a handbag, smartphone or tablet in crowded areas. Keep handbags zipped and don’t put your wallet in your back pocket. In bars and restaurants take care about where you store coats and handbags

At ATMs only take out as much money as you need. Cover your pin number and call the Gardaí if you believe the machine has been compromised.

Gardaí also gave the following advice:

Take care of your Christmas Shopping and never leave it unattended, especially in your car.

Park and lock your car in secure, well lit areas keeping valuables including bags and coats hidden.

Secure all doors and windows of our home and use your alarm when the house is vacant and when home at night.

If you’re expecting deliveries, always make sure someone is there to collect it or arrange for a trusted neighbour to take it in.

Gardaí have said anyone with any questions or concerns should contact their local station.

Our advice on keeping your home safe from burglars can be found here.