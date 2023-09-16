Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 24 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
An inquiry into the alleged cover-up of child sex abuse was finally opened to the public this week.
Eoghan Dalton reports on the disturbing details shared by victims and the policing efforts that followed.
As part of its work, the inquiry is examining separate garda investigations in 1987 and 2012. Both investigations have faced criticisms from some of the victims over beliefs that Kenneally could have been charged much earlier.
Libyan authorities have stopped civilians from entering the flooded city of Derna to make it easier to search for the more than 10,000 people still missing and presumed dead after the disaster which has already killed more than 11,000.
The staggering death toll could grow further due to the spread of waterborne diseases and shifting of explosive ordnance that was swept up when two dams collapsed early on Monday and sent a wall of water gushing through the city, officials warned.
There are crisis talks due at meetings planned next Wednesday and Thursday between the Garda Representative Association, the Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.
The GRA announced on Wednesday that its members voted overwhelmingly to express no confidence in Drew Harris, with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout voting ‘no’ – a record return for the GRA.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was shown nuclear-capable bombers as he arrived in the far east port of Vladivostok on his visit to Russia.
He also inspected the Admiral Shaposhnikov frigate of Russia’s Pacific fleet and was briefed by navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov on the ship’s capabilities and weapons, which include long-range Kalibr cruise missiles that Russian warships have regularly fired at targets in Ukraine.
A Belgian court has handed out sentences ranging up to life in prison to eight men for the 2016 jihadist bombings in Brussels, ending the country’s largest-ever criminal trial.
The suicide bombings on 22 March, 2016 at Brussels’ main airport and on the metro system killed 32 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group.
A video being circulated on social media that appears to show an attack on two construction workers in Navan, Co Meath has been criticised by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
The event occurred on Wednesday on Trimgate Street in Navan town, shortly before 4pm. CCTV footage of the altercation has subsequently surfaced of the altercation, which gardaí are making ongoing enquiries into.
Questioned by The Journal on the incident, McEntee said that she had seen the video and thinks the behaviour is “not acceptable” and that a “huge amount” of work is happening to crack down on these events.
TikTok’s failure to safely handle the data of children represents “a clear danger to a large number of Irish children”, according to advocacy group CyberSafeKids.
The Irish Examiner reports on the €345 million fine imposed on the short-form content and social media platform after an investigation which focused on the company’s processing of personal data relating to child users.
Russell Brand has come out and denied unspecified allegations against him ahead of a Channel 4 ‘exposé’ that is due to air tonight.
He hinted that the accusations pertain to his past relationships, but insists that they were “always consensual”.
According to the comedian and actor, the media has a “concerted agenda” to “control” alternative voices.
Last night, Patrick Kielty made his Late Late Show hosting debut, welcoming guests such as Mary McAleese, James McClean and The Two Johnnies.
Straight off the bat, Kielty stepped out in front of the new, deep blue set – designed to banish the last four months from our memories – and reminded us that the Late Late Show under him would be one where “the host asks the questions, instead of answering them in front of an Oireachtas committee.”
The revamped show has been well-received by audiences and critics so far.
