Saturday 19 December 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 8:37 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS Government sources have revealed that restaurants and gastro pubs will likely have to close their doors on 30 December, seven days earlier than originally planned. It is understood that the government is minded to keep to the original plan for inter-county travel, allowing travel between counties until 6 January.

2. #MODERNA The Moderna Covid vaccine has been given authorisation for use in the US by the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The move marks the world’s first clearance for Moderna’s shots.

3. #PRESIDENT-ELECT Staying in the US, Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday in public view, his transition team has said.

4. #RIP Tributes have been paid following the death of Professor John Harbison, the former state pathologist. He passed away in Dublin yesterday, and will be laid to rest on Monday.

5. #NEW LAWS Justice Minister Helen McEntee has welcomed both Houses of the Oireachtas passing new legislation criminalising the distribution of intimate images without consent. 

6. #BREXIT Trade talks are going down to the wire again (again). 

7. #TIERS More areas of England this morning moved into Tier 3 of Covid restrictions meaning nearly 70% of the population are now living under the toughest virus measures. (Sky News)

8. #LATE LATE The likes of Hozier, Imelda May, Shane MacGowan, Bono and The Edge put in appearances last night as the traditional Dublin busk for the Simon Community moved to the Late Late studio. You can still donate, here

9. #THE OUTLOOK It’s set to be cool and blustery today with sunny spells and passing showers, Met Éireann says. Afternoon highs will range from 6 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

