US Vice President Mike Pence receives Covid-19 vaccine live on television

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence has received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine live on television.

Pence and his wife received the Covid-19 vaccine live in a public display designed to boost national confidence in the jab.

“Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning,” Pence said after being injected at the White House.

“I didn’t feel a thing.”

WATCH: VP Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams receive the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/j69Suof1Ln — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) December 18, 2020

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in the US last Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that Covid-19 vaccinations will begin in EU countries from 27 December.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is to meet on Monday to conclude its evaluation of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

President Donald Trump has said this afternoon that the United States has authorised the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

“Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately,” he wrote on Twitter.

This follows a recommendation by an expert panel on Thursday to grant emergency use approval for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue formal approval later today.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer