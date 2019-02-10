This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here are the main stories this Sunday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 8:44 AM
41 minutes ago 2,580 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4486416

shutterstock_786731671 Source: Shutterstock/Richard Podgurski Jr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: A Garda investigation is under way to examine the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a garda recruit on suspicion of drink driving at Christmas.

2. #NCH: Health Minister Simon Harris will correct the Dáil record from September, where he said that spending on the National Children’s Hospital was “in line” with expected spending, the Irish Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Times reports.

3. #DAFT.IE REPORT: Rents in Ireland rose by an average of 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2018, rising quickest in Limerick city and Waterford city.

4. #NURSES STRIKE: RTÉ reports that nurses and government officials spent ten hours at the Labour Court yesterday without a resolution to the industrial dispute over pay and working conditions – the two sides will return again today. 

5. #PETER CASEY: The Donegal businessman has claimed that US immigration officials questioned him at the airport over comments he made during his presidential campaign bid, according to the Sunday Independent.

6. #JEREMY CORBYN: A book has been published claiming to give an insight into the Labour leader; extracts of the book are to be published in the British Daily Mail.

7. #DISORDER IN THE COURT: In an interview with the Irish Independent, the Master of the High Court has challenged the President of the High Court to explain why he is no longer allowed to deal with debt cases.

8. #FLASHBACK: Dublin City Council is planning to re-haul public lighting around the city, replacing some 120 standard lamp posts with ‘heritage luminaires’

9. #LOVE: And finally, as we approach Valentine’s Day – British police reporting centre Action Fraud has said that 63% of victims of romance scams are women [BBC]. 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

