The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed a further 41 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland with 630 new cases diagnosed.

2. #JACKPOT: There was one winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot, with the ticket holder set to claim over €9.7 million.

3. #BURGLARY: Criminal gangs suspected of carrying out dozens of burglaries across Dublin’s commuter belt are now targeting empty commercial premises left vacant during the Covid-19 crisis.

4. #CANADA: A probe has been launched after “gross negligence” at a Montreal nursing home.

5. #UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump has warned that China could face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

6. #ZOOM: Video conferencing platform Zoom is rolling out a number of measures meant to stem criticism over how it has handled security as users flock to the application during the coronavirus pandemic.

7. #RESTRICTIONS: Lifting restrictions on people’s movements will happen in a “slow and controlled manner”, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.

8. #MALTA: The country’s Prime Minister Robert Abela says he is under investigation for his role in the death of at least five migrants who tried to sail from Libya to Italy.

9. #FORECAST: It will gradually brighten up this morning and afternoon with sunny spells developing, but scattered showers will also occur, mainly in the west and southwest.