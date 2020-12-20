#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 20 December 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 9:00 AM
54 minutes ago 3,200 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5306543
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GNVB: An Garda Síochána detected over 400 alleged breaches under the powers granted to them during the Covid crisis.

2. #UNITED KINGDOM: Millions of people across the UK are being forced to tear up their Christmas plans following fresh restrictions to curb the spread of a new mutant strain of coronavirus.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials in Ireland have confirmed that five more people have died with Covid-19 and reported a further 527 cases

4. #NETHERLANDS: The Dutch Government has banned all passenger flights from Britain after finding the first case of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that is circulating in the UK.

5. #AN BORD PLEANÁLA: Plans for an LED advertisement at St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin have been rejected by An Bord Pleanála on the basis that it would “visually detract” from the Grafton Street area. 

6. #TIDY TOWNS: Committees around the country have been still been working all year despite the cancellation of the competition for 2020.

7. #BREXIT: Intense haggling over EU fishing rights in UK waters threatened to sink negotiations on a post-Brexit deal and plunge cross-Channel trade into chaos.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Here’s a breakdown of how public transport looks for the Christmas period.

9. #WEATHER: Today will be breezy with a mix of sunshine and scattered blustery showers, some heavy with the risk of hail, according to Met Éireann

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie