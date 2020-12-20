The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GNVB: An Garda Síochána detected over 400 alleged breaches under the powers granted to them during the Covid crisis.

2. #UNITED KINGDOM: Millions of people across the UK are being forced to tear up their Christmas plans following fresh restrictions to curb the spread of a new mutant strain of coronavirus.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials in Ireland have confirmed that five more people have died with Covid-19 and reported a further 527 cases.

4. #NETHERLANDS: The Dutch Government has banned all passenger flights from Britain after finding the first case of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that is circulating in the UK.

5. #AN BORD PLEANÁLA: Plans for an LED advertisement at St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin have been rejected by An Bord Pleanála on the basis that it would “visually detract” from the Grafton Street area.

6. #TIDY TOWNS: Committees around the country have been still been working all year despite the cancellation of the competition for 2020.

7. #BREXIT: Intense haggling over EU fishing rights in UK waters threatened to sink negotiations on a post-Brexit deal and plunge cross-Channel trade into chaos.

8. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Here’s a breakdown of how public transport looks for the Christmas period.

9. #WEATHER: Today will be breezy with a mix of sunshine and scattered blustery showers, some heavy with the risk of hail, according to Met Éireann.