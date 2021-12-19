The 9 at 9: Sunday

HELLO, HAPPY SUNDAY.

Some interesting bits for you this morning – David Frost ditches Johnson’s “sinking ship” government, the RTÉ Sportsperson of the year, and Ireland’s favourite Christmas song by a landslide.

1. Frosty the goneman

UK Brexit minister David Frost has resigned “with immediate effect”. He said that he has “concerns about the current direction of travel” of Johnson’s government, with this understood to mean coronavirus restrictions and planned tax rises.

Reports indicate that he had intended to resign immediately and Johnson convinced him to stay on until the New Year, but after the news of his imminent resignation leaked, Frost went back to Plan A and resigned on the spot.

‘Frosty’, as Boris Johnson has called him, was appointed as Johnson’s so-called EU “sherpa” shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019, and became chief trade negotiator after helping to finalise last year’s Brexit divorce deal. More recently, he’s been leading the British side in negotiations with the EU over the Protocol.

2. Boosters

If you’re aged in your 40s, you can get a booster vaccine from today – by either going to a walk-in clinic or waiting for the HSE to send you a text with your appointment. Be wary though – there are long queue wait-times at some walk-in locations.

3. Complaints against judges

There have been 41 complaints against judges in the last three years but no action will be taken as judges cannot be investigated, the Courts Service has admitted to The Journal. In 2019 there were 16 complaints, in 2020 there were nine and so far this year there were 16 complaints.

4. Ireland’s sportsperson of 2021

Rachel Blackmore has been crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2021, following a year which saw the Tipperary jockey achieve a series of historic firsts on the racetrack. A big thank you to all the sports heros that kept us distracted and gave us enjoyment in a year when we really, really needed it.

5. Bouncy castle tragedy

A sixth child has died following an Australian bouncy castle tragedy, with police saying today that the 11-year-old boy died in hospital. Two other children remain in critical condition in hospital, while one child is recovering at home.

6. Golfgate

The Independent is reporting that a considerable number of those who attended the ‘Golfgate’ dinner in Clifden have been subpoenaed to attend as witnesses during a two-day court case scheduled for 6 and 7 January.

7. Politicians and public health

The Independent is also reporting that ministers and politicians from the three main political parties were among those reported to have breached public-health guidelines in Leinster House and the Convention Centre this year and last year.

8. Typhoon Rai

More than 80 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said mayors on the devastated island had so far reported 63 deaths in their towns.

9. Ireland’s favourite Christmas song

What is Ireland’s favourite Christmas song? We have an official winner.

The Journal asked Red C Research to poll people on which of 10 Christmas songs was their favourite – and let me tell you, a civil war almost broke out in the newsroom in debating what those 10 songs should be.

In the end it didn’t really matter, as it was a landslide result: 40% of people chose Fairytale of New York. Meaning 40% of people are correct.