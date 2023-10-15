The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza

1. Israel pressed with preparations for a ground offensive in Gaza, after giving Palestinians a little more time to flee northern areas it has vowed to target in response to the deadliest attack in its history.

However, Gazans cannot leave the enclave as it is blockaded by both Israel and Egypt.

Congestion

2. Dublin City Council has no plans to introduce congestion charges for cars entering the city centre, while charges for the highest emitting cars are being considered as part of a review by the Department of Transport.

Congestion charges and Low Emissions Zones (LEZs) are two forms of traffic management that are in place in cities across the world.

Rugby

3. Teary-eyed Ireland captain Johnny Sexton reflected on a “gutting” end to his glittering career following a heartbreaking World Cup exit at the hands of New Zealand.

Andy Farrell’s class of 2023 were bidding to make history in Paris by becoming the first Irish team to reach the last four of the tournament.

But the world’s top-ranked team trailed for most of an enthralling contest before falling agonisingly short as their quarter-final curse continued with a 28-24 loss.

Going under

4. The expansion of the free schoolbooks scheme to Junior Certificate students will have a “devastating effect” on business, Irish booksellers have said.

There are both financial and logistic concerns about how the scheme will operate successfully, given its growing scale.

Infiltrations

5. Hamas has claimed responsibility for two infiltrations from Lebanon to Israel that killed three of its fighters, as war rages between the Gaza-based militants and Israel.

Israeli forces yesterday said they killed several “terrorists” trying to cross from Lebanon.

Autumn chill

6. After an unusually warm start to the month, temperatures have dropped and some showers are expected.

Met Éireann has said that the rest of the week will be more “unsettled” than we’ve been used to, as low pressure brings rain across the island.

Today will be cool and mostly dry with spells of hazy sunshine.

Misunderstanding

7. Dr Tony Holohan has said there is a “very poor understanding” of what happened during the CervicalCheck scandal.

The former Chief Medical Officer also said the “adversarial model of medical negligence” which exists in Ireland played a major role in the controversy.

Marches

8. There will be a march held in Dublin today in solidarity with Israelis amid the war.

It follows a rally in support of Palestinians yesterday, which drew a several-thousand strong crowd.

Mental health

9. No children or teens under the age of 18 currently have access to an early intervention psychosis (EIP) team in Ireland, and just one in five adults has access, the HSE has confirmed.

Early intervention is essential when it comes to treating people who experience psychosis which includes symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, hearing voices and disturbed thinking.