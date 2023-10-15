Advertisement

Weather: Temperatures drop as Autumn chill hits
October began with unusually high temperatures.
AFTER AN UNUSUALLY warm start to the month, temperatures have dropped and some showers are expected.

Met Éireann has said that the rest of the week will be more “unsettled” than we’ve been used to, as low pressure brings rain across the island.

Today will be cool and mostly dry with spells of hazy sunshine. There is a chance of isolated showers in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light variable breeze.

A chilly night is in store, with lowest temperatures of one to five degrees Celsius.

It will be mostly dry apart from isolated showers, with clear spells for many.

A touch of grass frost is possible, Met Éireann has said, especially over the northern half of the country.

Tomorrow will be another quite cool and generally dry day with spells of sunshine.

There is a chance of isolated showers, mainly in the east and north, Met Éireann has said.

Temperatures will reach highs of 10 to 13 degrees in a light, occasionally moderate, easterly breeze.

Mairead Maguire
