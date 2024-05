GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Tony O’Reilly

Tony O’Reilly, one of the country’s best-known business figures, has died at the age of 88.

O’Reilly, who was also known as a media magnate and international rugby player for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, died in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin yesterday.

Murder charge

A man has been charged with the murder of Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton, who was found dead in Belfast on Wednesday.

‘The Replacements’

More than 120 people have been listed as replacements to take over as MEP if any of the 74 candidates elected from Ireland on 7 June needs to leave their seat during their term.

Israeli airstrikes

A Gaza hospital has said that an Israeli air strike targeting a house at a refugee camp in the centre of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people overnight.

Being a victim

The European Union has ushered in change for how victims of crime in Ireland can expect to be treated and supported, according to a criminal justice expert.

Trip to Lebanon

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin will visit Irish peacekeeping troops based in the battle scarred South Lebanon today and meet Lebanese Government officials today.

Homelessness service

Homelessness and addiction charity Tiglin says it has seen a huge increase in demand for its services in recent months amid an increase in the number of international protection applicants coming to Ireland.

Golf

Shane Lowry matched the lowest round in major golf history yesterday, shooting a nine-under par 62 in the third round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla.