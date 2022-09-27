Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 27 September 2022
Reader Q&A: Got a question about Budget 2023? Get in touch...

What would you like to know about the proposals outlined in Tuesday’s budget announcement?

By Carl Kinsella Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 5:45 PM
58 minutes ago 914 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5877954
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TODAY’S SLATE OF budget announcements might have you wondering exactly which new proposals, schemes, cuts and credits apply to you. 

We’ve been reporting all day on the headline announcements that will affect many of our readers, such as the increase of tax band thresholds, the introduction of a tax on vacant homes, reduction of childcare costs, and investment in healthcare.

We also have a handy Budget 2023 calculator to help you figure out how this week’s announcements will affect your take home pay.

If you’ve got more questions about what this week’s budget proposals might mean for you, your family or your business, please get in touch.

Our team of editors and reporters will put your questions to relevant experts, government ministers and department officials, and we’ll bring you the answers in a series of Budget Q&A pieces to be published in the coming days. 

Send your questions to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to answer them with the help experts and officials. 

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

