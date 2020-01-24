The Candidate Podcast: Micheál Martin answers your election questions

Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin says he wants to reduce the amount peoples' rents can rise in rent pressure zones.

AS WE APPROACH election day on 8 February, the campaign trail is heating up.

The Candidate podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the party leaders, giving you a chance to find out more about what they stand for before we go to the polls in just over two weeks time.

For our first The Candidate podcast, Political Correspondent Christina Finn sat down with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

But, this is a podcast with a twist.

We wanted to make sure that your voices were heard and so we asked you to put your questions to the Fianna Fáil leader, in the form of a WhatsApp recording.

We were inundated with questions about issues that matter to you, including the cost of rent and childcare, no hope of buying a home, animal welfare issues, fixing the health service and the big question the nation wants to know: has Micheál Martin ever tried a spice bag?

The Candidate is presented by Christina Finn, produced and edited by Laura Byrne and Nicky Ryan.

