Quiz: How much do you know about crowns?

THE LATEST SEASON of The Crown is out tomorrow night.
This fourth outing of the gripping drama paints a turbulent picture of the British Royal Family, and hones in on the relationship between Charles and Diana.
And of course, I’m sure there will be plenty of crowns. I haven’t seen much of The Crown, but that’s what it’s about, right? Crowns?
Well, it better be, because that’s what this quiz is all about.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)