Quiz: How much do you know about crowns?

THE LATEST SEASON of The Crown is out tomorrow night.

This fourth outing of the gripping drama paints a turbulent picture of the British Royal Family, and hones in on the relationship between Charles and Diana.

And of course, I’m sure there will be plenty of crowns. I haven’t seen much of The Crown, but that’s what it’s about, right? Crowns?

Well, it better be, because that’s what this quiz is all about.

These, believe it or not, are the Irish Crown Jewels. What was their full title? Jewels Belonging to the Most Illustrious Order of Saint Patrick St Hibernia's Guardship of the Irish Realm

The First Crown of All Irish Peoples The Eamon De Valeria Memorial Headdress That picture in the previous question is such poor quality because it's from a police sketch, released by the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police after the jewels were stolen, but from where? Áras an Uachtaráin Parliament House on College Green

Dublin Castle Right off the Lord Lieutenant's head The earliest recorded use of dental crowns comes from the remains of which ancient civilisation? Wikimedia The Romans The Greeks

The Etruscans The Gallaeci

The Great Teeth People of Arabia Crown Paint was founded in 1777, but when did its first Irish site open? It was known then as Walpamur. Shutterstock 1834 1874

1934 1974

1500BC This is the only surviving crown of France's Ancien Régime. What happened to the rest? Wikimedia They were lost after being looted by German soldiers in World War II The Louvre flooded in 1901 and they were swept in the Seine. Only the one above was recovered

Someone threw the rest in the bin - and rightly so, they were all rubbish, this is the only good one The French revolution happened to them This ancient Irish crown - the Comerford Crown - is really more of a golden hat. Many were found in Ireland, but this was one of the few surviving examples... at least until it was lost in France. Where was it first found in 1692? Wikimedia Close to Newgrange Devil's Bit, Co. Tipperary

Dunmore East, Co Waterford Killarney, Co Kilkenny Which of these countries never used a currency called the Crown? Shutterstock Czechia Hungary

Sweden Romania What's another term used to describe a crown, like the one pictured? Wikimedia A hair whorl A hair twirl

A hair circle A hair spiral What part of a plant is called the crown? Shutterstock The parts at ground level Everything above ground

The term only applies to new shoots at the very top of the plant Whichever bit you can wear on your head What is Crown Royal? Shutterstock A rum A whiskey

A whisky A cognac And finally, what's the name of this bar? Wikimedia Sean's Bar The Long Hall

Jack Meade's The Crown Liquor Saloon Answer all the questions to see your result! Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are the extremely intense Helmet of Skanderbeg from Albania Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are the tacky but fun Crown of Saint Wenceslas from Czechia Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are the deeply uncomfortable Crowns of Silla from South Korea Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are this tooth crown Share your result: Share