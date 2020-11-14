#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 14 November 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about crowns?

Whet your appetite for The Crown.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 10:00 PM
15 minutes ago 2,035 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5264373
Image: Netflix
Image: Netflix

THE LATEST SEASON of The Crown is out tomorrow night.

This fourth outing of the gripping drama paints a turbulent picture of the British Royal Family, and hones in on the relationship between Charles and Diana.

And of course, I’m sure there will be plenty of crowns. I haven’t seen much of The Crown, but that’s what it’s about, right? Crowns?

Well, it better be, because that’s what this quiz is all about.

These, believe it or not, are the Irish Crown Jewels. What was their full title?
Jewels Belonging to the Most Illustrious Order of Saint Patrick
St Hibernia's Guardship of the Irish Realm

The First Crown of All Irish Peoples
The Eamon De Valeria Memorial Headdress
That picture in the previous question is such poor quality because it's from a police sketch, released by the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police after the jewels were stolen, but from where?
Áras an Uachtaráin
Parliament House on College Green

Dublin Castle
Right off the Lord Lieutenant's head
The earliest recorded use of dental crowns comes from the remains of which ancient civilisation?
Wikimedia
The Romans
The Greeks

The Etruscans
The Gallaeci

The Great Teeth People of Arabia
Crown Paint was founded in 1777, but when did its first Irish site open? It was known then as Walpamur.
Shutterstock
1834
1874

1934
1974

1500BC
This is the only surviving crown of France's Ancien Régime. What happened to the rest?
Wikimedia
They were lost after being looted by German soldiers in World War II
The Louvre flooded in 1901 and they were swept in the Seine. Only the one above was recovered

Someone threw the rest in the bin - and rightly so, they were all rubbish, this is the only good one
The French revolution happened to them
This ancient Irish crown - the Comerford Crown - is really more of a golden hat. Many were found in Ireland, but this was one of the few surviving examples... at least until it was lost in France. Where was it first found in 1692?
Wikimedia
Close to Newgrange
Devil's Bit, Co. Tipperary

Dunmore East, Co Waterford
Killarney, Co Kilkenny
Which of these countries never used a currency called the Crown?
Shutterstock
Czechia
Hungary

Sweden
Romania
What's another term used to describe a crown, like the one pictured?
Wikimedia
A hair whorl
A hair twirl

A hair circle
A hair spiral
What part of a plant is called the crown?
Shutterstock
The parts at ground level
Everything above ground

The term only applies to new shoots at the very top of the plant
Whichever bit you can wear on your head
What is Crown Royal?
Shutterstock
A rum
A whiskey

A whisky
A cognac
And finally, what's the name of this bar?
Wikimedia
Sean's Bar
The Long Hall

Jack Meade's
The Crown Liquor Saloon
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are the extremely intense Helmet of Skanderbeg from Albania
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are the tacky but fun Crown of Saint Wenceslas from Czechia
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are the deeply uncomfortable Crowns of Silla from South Korea
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this tooth crown
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

