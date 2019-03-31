The Explainer: Is Ireland getting rid of Daylight Savings Time?

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME has been a fixture in Ireland for as long as most of us can remember, but MEPs recently voted to scrap it – and Ireland has 12 months to say if it will follow suit.

That’s what we look at in this week’s episode of The Explainer, where we dive into why this is happening, the history of daylight savings in Ireland (including why Dublin Mean Time isn’t a thing any more), and whether Ireland will be getting longer, brighter evenings or mornings…

The matter has already been put out to public consultation in Ireland with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan saying he is open to the idea of scrapping clock changes.

To help explain the issue, we asked sleep expert Dr Annie Clarke, economist John Fitzgerald, farmer Harold Kingston and MEP Deirdre Clune, to give us their input.

