The Explainer: Is Ireland getting rid of Daylight Savings Time?

In the latest episode of our weekly podcast, we look at proposed changes to Daylight Savings Time – and what Ireland’s options are.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 4:30 PM
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME has been a fixture in Ireland for as long as most of us can remember, but MEPs recently voted to scrap it – and Ireland has 12 months to say if it will follow suit.

That’s what we look at in this week’s episode of The Explainer, where we dive into why this is happening, the history of daylight savings in Ireland (including why Dublin Mean Time isn’t a thing any more), and whether Ireland will be getting longer, brighter evenings or mornings…

The matter has already been put out to public consultation in Ireland with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan saying he is open to the idea of scrapping clock changes.

To help explain the issue, we asked sleep expert Dr Annie Clarke, economist John Fitzgerald, farmer Harold Kingston and MEP Deirdre Clune, to give us their input. 

You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunesSpotifyAcastPodBeanPodcast Republic, and Stitcher.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan and contributing reporter Daragh Brophy. Thanks to our guests John Fitzgerald, Harold Kingston, Deirdre Clune MEP, Dr Annie Curtis. Design by Palash Somani. 

