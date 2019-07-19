This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: Why was there such controversy over Lizzo’s ticket sales?

Why did Lizzo tickets sell out so fast – and what’s happening with ticket reselling legislation?

By Aoife Barry Friday 19 Jul 2019, 7:00 PM
7 minutes ago 371 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731702
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

WHEN TICKETS FOR US singer Lizzo’s debut Irish show at the Olympia this coming November went on sale last week, people knew there would be demand.

But there were questions raised when fans found it difficult to get their hands on tickets via the Ticketmaster website, and when, hours later, ‘Platinum tickets’ went on sale for €140 each. In addition, resold tickets were immediately on offer as soon as the original tickets went on sale. Some asked: Did a presale earlier in the week have a major impact on what tickets were available?

This week, we look at what this situation tells us about ticket selling in Ireland. Do the issues stem from the ticket-selling company, or is Ticketmaster being used as the focus of people’s ire when there are more systemic issues to blame? What are Platinum tickets and what sales model do they follow? And what’s happening with the legislation being planned to fight back against ticket reselling at inflated prices?

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio this week, our assistant news editor and podcast producer Aoife Barry outlines what went on when Lizzo tickets went on sale. Fine Gael TD Noel Rock explains what stage his and Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly’s legislation on ticket reselling is at, and music guru and RTÉ Brainstorm editor Jim Carroll talks us through the world of ticket sales.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Find a full list of where the podcast is available here.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, executive producer Christine Bohan, and producer Aoife Barry. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie