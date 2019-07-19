The Explainer: Why was there such controversy over Lizzo’s ticket sales?

WHEN TICKETS FOR US singer Lizzo’s debut Irish show at the Olympia this coming November went on sale last week, people knew there would be demand.

But there were questions raised when fans found it difficult to get their hands on tickets via the Ticketmaster website, and when, hours later, ‘Platinum tickets’ went on sale for €140 each. In addition, resold tickets were immediately on offer as soon as the original tickets went on sale. Some asked: Did a presale earlier in the week have a major impact on what tickets were available?

This week, we look at what this situation tells us about ticket selling in Ireland. Do the issues stem from the ticket-selling company, or is Ticketmaster being used as the focus of people’s ire when there are more systemic issues to blame? What are Platinum tickets and what sales model do they follow? And what’s happening with the legislation being planned to fight back against ticket reselling at inflated prices?

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio this week, our assistant news editor and podcast producer Aoife Barry outlines what went on when Lizzo tickets went on sale. Fine Gael TD Noel Rock explains what stage his and Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly’s legislation on ticket reselling is at, and music guru and RTÉ Brainstorm editor Jim Carroll talks us through the world of ticket sales.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, executive producer Christine Bohan, and producer Aoife Barry. Design by Palash Somani.