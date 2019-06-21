The Explainer: The story of the Ana Kriegel trial

ON 14 MAY 2018, teenager Ana Kriegel went out for a walk with a boy now known as Boy B. Hours later, when she had not returned home, her parents reported her missing to the gardaí.

What began as a missing teenager case turned into a murder case when Ana’s body was discovered in a derelict house three days later. Two boys - Boy A and Boy B – were arrested in connection with her disappearance.

On Tuesday of this week, Boy A and Boy B were found guilty of the schoolgirl’s murder. Boy A was also found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

The jury reached the verdict after over 14 hours of deliberating.

The case was an unprecedented one, and an upsetting one. Ana Kriegel’s parents were present in court for every day of the trial. Veteran journalists who reported from the courtroom described it as one of the toughest jobs of their careers.

TheJournal.ie reporter Garreth MacNamee was present in court throughout the trial. On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, he speaks to Christine Bohan (stepping in for Sinéad O’Carroll) about the details of the case, what we know about Boy A and Boy B, and about the tributes paid to Ana Kriegel.

Note – some of the details in this podcast might be upsetting to listeners.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan, and featured TheJournal.ie reporter Garreth MacNamee. Design by Palash Somani.