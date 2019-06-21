This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: The story of the Ana Kriegel trial

A look at the trial which found two 14-year-old boys guilty of the murder of teenager Ana Kriegel.

By Aoife Barry Friday 21 Jun 2019, 6:00 PM
34 minutes ago 2,109 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4690679

ON 14 MAY 2018, teenager Ana Kriegel went out for a walk with a boy now known as Boy B. Hours later, when she had not returned home, her parents reported her missing to the gardaí.

What began as a missing teenager case turned into a murder case when Ana’s body was discovered in a derelict house three days later. Two boys - Boy A and Boy B – were arrested in connection with her disappearance.

On Tuesday of this week, Boy A and Boy B were found guilty of the schoolgirl’s murder. Boy A was also found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

The jury reached the verdict after over 14 hours of deliberating.

The case was an unprecedented one, and an upsetting one. Ana Kriegel’s parents were present in court for every day of the trial. Veteran journalists who reported from the courtroom described it as one of the toughest jobs of their careers.

TheJournal.ie reporter Garreth MacNamee was present in court throughout the trial. On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, he speaks to Christine Bohan (stepping in for Sinéad O’Carroll) about the details of the case, what we know about Boy A and Boy B, and about the tributes paid to Ana Kriegel.

Note – some of the details in this podcast might be upsetting to listeners.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Read more on the Ana Kriegel trial:

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan, and featured TheJournal.ie reporter Garreth MacNamee. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie