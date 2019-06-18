Boy A and Boy B have been found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriegel

TWO 14-YEAR-old boys have been found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

Boy A has also been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

The jury returned their verdicts today following nearly eight weeks of a trial.

The two teen boys will be held in custody until they are sentenced in four weeks’ time.

After the verdict was read out, the father of Boy B shouted out in court.

Ana Kriegel went missing on Monday 14 May 2018 and her body was found naked in an abandoned house between Lucan and Leixlip on Thursday 17 May.

A post-mortem revealed serious and extensive injuries to Ana’s head and neck.

Trial

Ana’s mother described during the trial how her daughter was bullied at school, subjected to an assault and received an online death threat in the months leading up to the 14-year-old’s death.

Ana’s mother returned home on the day of her disappearance to find that she was not there, something prosecuting senior counsel Brendan Grehan said was “very unusual” for her. He said her mother also found it strange that she left in the company of Boy B – someone prosecution counsel said had never been to the house before.

The jury heard how Ana’s family had searched for her in the hours after her disappearance before going to the local garda station. Her mother said she had texted Ana a number of times asking for her to come home and to tell her where she was. She received no response.

The court heard how gardaí responded immediately and ascertained Boy B’s address. They went to his house that night and he told officers he called for Ana and they went to a local park and he hadn’t seen her since. He did not mention Boy A at this stage.

Gardaí continued to make inquiries and the search intensified over the coming days.

Gardaí again visited Boy B and at that stage he said he called for her on behalf of his friend Boy A and that he and Ana had met Boy A that day.

Grehan said that Boy B said he knew Ana was interested in Boy A and that the suggested purpose of their meeting was that Boy A could tell Ana he was not interested in her.

Gardaí then made contact with Boy A who gave a different account of what happened on the day, according to the prosecution.

Both boys were asked to point out where they had met in the park and routes they had taken, and it was then discrepancies in their accounts began to emerge.

As part of the trial, the jury was shown video footage of interviews Boy B gave on 24 May and 25 May 2018 at a garda station. It was also given details of evidence found on Boy A’s phone.

The court heard that Ana’s blood and DNA was found on a mask discovered in Boy A’s house. Images of the scene where Ana Kriegel was found were shown to the jury. The teenager’s body was found in a derelict property by gardaí searching for her after she was reported missing. Her body was found lying on the floor of the room, the jury was told.

On day four of the trial, the jury was shown CCTV evidence showing Boy A and Boy B walking together through an estate at 4.11pm on the day of disappearance.

On that date, 15 May, both boys gave statements to Leixlip Garda Station. The court was told today there were some inconsistencies in the accounts they provided to gardaí the previous day when asked exactly which route they took with her through a local park on the day she was last seen.

The court heard that on the day Ana Kriegel went missing, Boy A’s parents said he came home rattled and shaking. He told them that two men attacked him in the park near where Ana’s body would later be found.

They went to Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park and gave a statement. No CCTV evidence of the men described by Boy A was found by gardaí.

