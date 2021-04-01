#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 April 2021
The Explainer: How likely is a united Ireland in the next 10 years?

On this episode, we hear from the Good Information Project, which is currently examining this very question.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 6:00 PM
YOU MIGHT HAVE noticed a number of articles about the possibility of a united Ireland on The Journal recently.

They’re all part of our new Good Information Project, where we engage with audience feedback to identify critical challenges facing our country, our democracy and our place in the European Union and wider world.

As part of the project, our reporters look at these key concerns and examine them – with an aim of drawing on expert voices from across the discussion. Each topic will be explored across a four-week cycle. The first topic is: What could a shared Ireland look like?

To give you more of an insight into both what the Good Information Project is doing, we have its project manager Brian Whelan on the podcast this week. He’s joined by reporters Grainne Ní Aodha and Rónán Duffy, who both contributed to the reporting. 

Grainne and Rónán talk to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about what we know about how likely a united Ireland is in the next 10 years. 

They talk through what we know about the level of desire for a border poll in 2021; what the Shared Island Unit is; and what we know about the cost of reunification. 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were Brian Whelan of Good Information Project, and reporters Grainne Ní Aodha and Rónán Duffy.

Aoife Barry
