#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: What is NATO and what's Ireland's involvement in it?

Listen to hear Andrew Cottey from UCC to explain more.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 6:00 PM
8 minutes ago 94 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5704292

THE TOPIC OF NATO has been one of the main discussion points during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has for decades objected to NATO expansion, and has made it clear that Ukraine could not join this international alliance.

In an emotional speech last weekend, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country.

In addition, Ireland’s relationship with NATO (we’re not a member) has been heavily debated during these past two weeks.

But what is NATO? Not everyone knows all about this organisation, what it does, and why it’s so important. So this week on The Explainer we take a look at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and why it has continued to take a cautious approach to the conflict in Ukraine.

To explain it all, joining presenter Michelle Hennessy is Dr Andrew Cottey, senior lecturer at the Department of Government and Politics at UCC.

Listen here for more:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie