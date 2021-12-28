The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COLORADO: A lone shooter killed four people and wounded three more, including a police officer, last night after opening fire in multiple locations across Colorado before being shot dead.
2. #ROAD DEATHS: In total, 132 people have died on Irish roads and 50 people on Northern Irish roads to date in 2021, prompting the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to issue a warning to drivers and other road users.
3. #BELFAST: A large fire has broken out in a waste land area of the Belfast Harbour Estate in Belfast.
4. #CLIMATE: The head of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) said that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets could hit the economy for €7.8 billion a year and cost 38,000 jobs.
5. #ORANGUTAN: A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb, officials at the Audubon Zoo said.
