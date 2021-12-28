The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLORADO: A lone shooter killed four people and wounded three more, including a police officer, last night after opening fire in multiple locations across Colorado before being shot dead.

2. #ROAD DEATHS: In total, 132 people have died on Irish roads and 50 people on Northern Irish roads to date in 2021, prompting the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to issue a warning to drivers and other road users.

3. #BELFAST: A large fire has broken out in a waste land area of the Belfast Harbour Estate in Belfast.

4. #CLIMATE: The head of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) said that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets could hit the economy for €7.8 billion a year and cost 38,000 jobs.

5. #ORANGUTAN: A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb, officials at the Audubon Zoo said.