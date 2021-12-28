Large fire breaks out at Belfast docks

A FIRE HAS broken out in the Belfast Harbour Estate in Belfast around the Westbank Road and Dargan Road area.

East Belfast Police tweeted that the fire broke out at an area of waste ground in the estate and advised motorists to avoid the area and those living nearby to keep their windows closed.

According to the PSNI, police are currently in attendance at the fire alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Police are currently in attendance as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a fire at waste ground in the Queen’s Road area of Belfast Harbour Estate.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows closed. — Police East Belfast (@PSNIBelfastE) December 28, 2021

Images and videos from people in the area show a large plume of smoke coming from the site.

According to local news outlet Q Radio news, four fire engines were at the scene at about 1 pm today.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze in the Belfast Harbour Estate.



Four fire engines have been at the scene of the fire on the East Twin Road since just after 1pm today. pic.twitter.com/o48wzBaOst — Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) December 28, 2021

According to Traffic Watch Northern Ireland the motorway has not been impacted by the blaze.