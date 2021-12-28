#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Large fire breaks out at Belfast docks

The fire broke out in an area of waste land.

By Zuzia Whelan Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 4:22 PM
30 minutes ago 2,791 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5641828
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FIRE HAS broken out in the Belfast Harbour Estate in Belfast around the Westbank Road and Dargan Road area. 

East Belfast Police tweeted that the fire broke out at an area of waste ground in the estate and advised motorists to avoid the area and those living nearby to keep their windows closed. 

According to the PSNI, police are currently in attendance at the fire alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Images and videos from people in the area show a large plume of smoke coming from the site. 

According to local news outlet Q Radio news, four fire engines were at the scene at about 1 pm today. 

According to Traffic Watch Northern Ireland the motorway has not been impacted by the blaze.

