#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 14 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Zuzia Whelan Saturday 14 May 2022, 8:19 PM
43 minutes ago 809 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5764370

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

harris PA Source: PA images

  • Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, chair of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, officially opened the assembly’s six-month programme today, calling for people to help confront Ireland’s climate and biodiversity emergency that was declared in 2019. 
  • Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, has said that “it is factually incorrect” to suggest that the Catholic Church will have any influence over the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH), which is planned to relocate to the St. Vincent’s Hospital campus. 
  • Sinn Féinn party leader Mary Lou McDonald has called it “outrageous” that the DUP are blocking the formation of an executive in Stormont by not nominating a deputy first minister following Sinn Féinn’s recent election victory in Northern Ireland. 
  • Irish Water is facing some issues replacing lead piping within homes around the country, with the organisation reporting that some homeowners are not giving permission to have work completed.
  • A man in his 30s has been jailed for six months after he grabbed a teenager by her underwear as she chatted with friends during her lunch break from school in Fermoy, Co Cork.

INTERNATIONAL

25b7f589-7e12-461a-a490-5a32045fdf16 Source: Pressassociation

#ISRAEL: Israel’s police chief today ordered an investigation into the actions of officers at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, after they charged the procession and beat pallbearers, sparking global outrage.

#NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has overseen her country’s world-leading response to the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced today.

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea has reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms. The country made the announcement today as it scrambles to slow the spread of Covid-19 across its unvaccinated population.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#UKRAINE: The war in Ukraine could reach a “breaking point” by August and end in defeat for Russia before the end of the year, Kyiv’s head of military intelligence has said.

PARTING SHOT

pastedimage-58118-390x285 Source: IMDB

The moment many of you have been waiting for: The televisual debut of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends is here. If Normal People got you through the early days of lockdown, its successor is here to see you through the tentative steps of our new living-with-Covid world. You may have read the book, you may be engrossed in the series, but have you read The Journal’s long-read interview with the show’s stars? Dive in to Aoife Barry’s own conversations with Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Quirke on everything from working with director Lenny Abrahamson to the responsibility of staying true to a beloved book. 

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie