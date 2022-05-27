#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 May 2022
The Good Information Podcast: Ireland's housing crisis - will it ever end?

The housing crisis is perhaps the most severe problem facing Ireland today. Is there any end in sight?

By Carl Kinsella Friday 27 May 2022, 1:36 PM
HOUSING REMAINS ONE of the defining issues of our times, with limited supply and ever-rising prices cutting more and more people out of the market.

The fourth episode of The Good Information Podcast, released today, looks at what the government has said it would do to solve the housing crisis, and examines whether any positive difference has been made in the last year.

Host Susan Daly and our reporters talk you through the key questions facing Ireland as it struggles to provide essential infrastructure to the public. 

Are there any plans in place that will actually end the housing crisis? What bearing do EU spending rules have on the housing crisis? Is this, quite simply, a catastrophic policy failure? 

Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts, to get involved.

The first three episodes of The Good Information Podcast can be found here, and The Good Information Project’s reporting on the housing crisis can be found here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

