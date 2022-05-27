The Good Information Podcast: Ireland's housing crisis - will it ever end?

HOUSING REMAINS ONE of the defining issues of our times, with limited supply and ever-rising prices cutting more and more people out of the market.

The fourth episode of The Good Information Podcast, released today, looks at what the government has said it would do to solve the housing crisis, and examines whether any positive difference has been made in the last year.

Advertisement

Host Susan Daly and our reporters talk you through the key questions facing Ireland as it struggles to provide essential infrastructure to the public.

Are there any plans in place that will actually end the housing crisis? What bearing do EU spending rules have on the housing crisis? Is this, quite simply, a catastrophic policy failure?

Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts, to get involved.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The first three episodes of The Good Information Podcast can be found here, and The Good Information Project’s reporting on the housing crisis can be found here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.