The Good Information Podcast: Climate change - are our targets even ambitious enough?

HUMANITY IS FIGHTING an uphill battle against climate crisis, thanks to decades of relative inaction in reducing emissions and eliminating greenhouses gasses.

It was hoped that last year’s COP26 conference would yield an landmark agreement that would see a global change of attitude towards carbon emissions, but instead the measures agreed were more modest.

Our reporter Orla Dwyer was on the ground at COP26, and now writes the Temperature Check newsletter. She joins host Susan Daly for episode 8 of The Good Information Podcast to discuss Ireland and the EU’s targets on reducing emissions, whether we’re meeting those targets, and whether the targets are even ambitious enough in the first place.

Advertisement

You can catch up with previous episodes of The Good Information Podcast here, and check out all of our reporting on the migration here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.