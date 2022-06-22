The Good Information Podcast: The EU and You - how can Irish citizens steer Europe's course?

EVEN AFTER 50 years of European Union membership, polling data consistently suggests that Irish people overwhelmingly favour being a part of the EU.

For the final episode of The Good Information Podcast, we examined what it means to Irish people – members of the public, policy-makers and MEPs themselves – to be a citizen of Europe.

The Journal Reporter Lauren Boland joins host Susan Daly to discuss how our membership of the European Union shaping our climate policy, and what Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for the union’s approach towards common defence.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.