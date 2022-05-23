#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 May 2022
The Good Information Podcast: What will the new working week look like?

Covid transformed Ireland’s working culture. The Good Information Podcast can tell you what that means for you.

By Carl Kinsella Monday 23 May 2022, 12:27 PM
THE SECOND EPISODE of The Good Information Podcast looks at the major changes Ireland has seen in its working culture since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Prior to the pandemic, working from home was a foreign concept to most Irish workers, with an ESRI report confirming that remote work was “not a common feature” of Irish life. 

More than two years later and many Irish and European workers have not returned to the norms of pre-2020, and perhaps we never will. Our reporters dug deep into the government’s plans for facilitating remote work in this new landscape, and examined attitudes across various sectors of society to this new way of doing business. 

In this episode, host Susan Daly is joined by The Journal business reporter Ian Curran to look at whether or not Ireland is well-placed to facilitate the demands of modern working life – and what is happening at European level to put workers’ rights to the fore.

Listen below to learn where Ireland is at in terms of its working culture, and how it affects you.

 This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

