The Explainer: Why is there so much talk about Stephen Kenny's job as Ireland football manager?

EVEN IF YOU’RE a fairweather football or soccer fan, you’ll have heard some of the debate about the current Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at the discussion around Kenny, how his tenure has been going and what changes he’s brought to the Ireland team’s approach on the pitch.

Joining us to talk us through it is reporter for our sister site The42.ie, Gavin Cooney.

He speaks to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about what led up to Kenny’s appointment, his successes in football and the criticism he has faced.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.