Thursday 14 October 2021
The Explainer: Why is there so much talk about Stephen Kenny's job as Ireland football manager?

Could Kenny lead Ireland into the Euro 2024 campaign? We take a look at the highs and lows of his role so far.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 7:00 PM
EVEN IF YOU’RE a fairweather football or soccer fan, you’ll have heard some of the debate about the current Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at the discussion around Kenny, how his tenure has been going and what changes he’s brought to the Ireland team’s approach on the pitch.

Joining us to talk us through it is reporter for our sister site The42.ie, Gavin Cooney.

He speaks to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about what led up to Kenny’s appointment, his successes in football and the criticism he has faced. 

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

 This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

