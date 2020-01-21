Who wants to be your TD? Meet the 2020 candidates with TheJournal.ie's election centre

WITH THE GENERAL election date set for 8 February, TheJournal.ie general election 2020 database will be your port of call for information on each candidate.

The database is available on all platforms and serves as an informative, detailed guide to all of the general election candidates and parties.

The database contains pictures, biographies, contact details and the social media profiles of over 400 candidates from the 39 constituencies around the country.

The candidates can be searched by constituency or through their party page.

This database will be updated with any new candidates ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. If you notice any missing candidates, please contact us below and we will add them to the list.

Over the coming days, we will be updating each candidate’s profile to include a series of answers to three key questions.

These are:

Why should someone vote for you? What is your number one priority for your constituency? What one thing would you like to do in your first 100 days of the new Dáil if elected?

You will soon have the opportunity to read their answers and decide for yourself if they are a suitable candidate for your area.

This database is just one part of TheJournal.ie’s extensive general election coverage over the coming weeks. We will be reporting the latest breaking news, analysis and factchecks, along with features from your hometown and the perspectives of less heard voices.

Our reporters will be visiting towns and villages around the country to hear from voters about the issues that matter in their area.

We will also be sending a regular email newsletter roundup with the latest updates on the campaign and tidbits of key information in the run up to the election.

Journalist Lise Hand will be offering her analytical eye to events over the weeks of campaigning in a series of columns. You can read the first one here.

The Explainer podcast will also be coming to you with a live audience recording. Listen wherever you get your podcasts for more details.