This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Who wants to be your TD? Meet the 2020 candidates with TheJournal.ie's election centre

It’s your essential guide to GE2020.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 13,850 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4973378

ge2020

WITH THE GENERAL election date set for 8 February, TheJournal.ie general election 2020 database will be your port of call for information on each candidate. 

The database is available on all platforms and serves as an informative, detailed guide to all of the general election candidates and parties. 

Check out the database

The database contains pictures, biographies, contact details and the social media profiles of over 400 candidates from the 39 constituencies around the country. 

The candidates can be searched by constituency or through their party page. 

This database will be updated with any new candidates ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. If you notice any missing candidates, please contact us below and we will add them to the list. 

snip for article

Over the coming days, we will be updating each candidate’s profile to include a series of answers to three key questions. 

These are:

  1. Why should someone vote for you?
  2. What is your number one priority for your constituency?
  3. What one thing would you like to do in your first 100 days of the new Dáil if elected?

You will soon have the opportunity to read their answers and decide for yourself if they are a suitable candidate for your area. 

Mary Lou McDonald snip

This database is just one part of TheJournal.ie’s extensive general election coverage over the coming weeks. We will be reporting the latest breaking news, analysis and factchecks, along with features from your hometown and the perspectives of less heard voices.

Snip for database article

Our reporters will be visiting towns and villages around the country to hear from voters about the issues that matter in their area. 

We will also be sending a regular email newsletter roundup with the latest updates on the campaign and tidbits of key information in the run up to the election. 

Journalist Lise Hand will be offering her analytical eye to events over the weeks of campaigning in a series of columns. You can read the first one here.

The Explainer podcast will also be coming to you with a live audience recording. Listen wherever you get your podcasts for more details.  

Check out the database

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie