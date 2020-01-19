Ahead of polling day, sign up to get all the latest news and analysis on the general election

THE DÁIL IS dissolved, posters are up and the race to form the next government is under way.

After the promises of “new politics” and a rocky confidence-and-supply relationship back in 2016, all eyes are turned to the next three weeks and whether Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin will emerge as the next taoiseach.

With Varadkar pitching himself as the person who guided the country through Brexit, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour and the other parties will all target Fine Gael’s record on issues like housing, homelessness and health.

The result? It’s impossible to predict right now as we face one of the most uncertain elections in years. But whoever forms the next government will matter to us all as we approach crucial points on everything from Brexit to state commemorations to climate change.

TheJournal.ie is sending a newsletter roundup to give you the latest on the campaign and on where the parties stand on the issues that matter to you.

Our reporters will be travelling across the country to cover local stories and question your candidates – so whether you want the latest quotes, the best reads or simply need to know what the parties actually stand for, this newsletter is for you.

