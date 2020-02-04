This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ahead of polling day, sign up to get all the latest news and analysis on the general election

All eyes are now on who will form the next government.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 5:30 PM
Jan 19th 2020, 6:30 AM 14,079 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966827
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE DÁIL IS dissolved, posters are up and the race to form the next government is under way. 

After the promises of “new politics” and a rocky confidence-and-supply relationship back in 2016, all eyes are turned to the next three weeks and whether Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin will emerge as the next taoiseach. 

With Varadkar pitching himself as the person who guided the country through Brexit, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour and the other parties will all target Fine Gael’s record on issues like housing, homelessness and health. 

The result? It’s impossible to predict right now as we face one of the most uncertain elections in years. But whoever forms the next government will matter to us all as we approach crucial points on everything from Brexit to state commemorations to climate change. 

TheJournal.ie is sending a newsletter roundup to give you the latest on the campaign and on where the parties stand on the issues that matter to you. 

Our reporters will be travelling across the country to cover local stories and question your candidates – so whether you want the latest quotes, the best reads or simply need to know what the parties actually stand for, this newsletter is for you. 

To get the roundup, just enter your email in the box below.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie