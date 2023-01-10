Advertisement

Tuesday 10 January 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Colin Farrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Musica or Comedy for The Banshees of Inisherin
# Poll
Poll: Will you watch the Golden Globes?
The awards are back on air after controversy took them off screen last year.
751
0
12 minutes ago

THE GOLDEN GLOBES returns later tonight with significant Irish interest to be had.

The awards is attempt to stage a comeback after being rocked by recent scandals, getting taken off air last year following controversy, over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity among organisers Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The addition of more than 100 new, more racially diverse Globes voters is part of the Beverly Hills gala’s return.

The ceremony will be hosted by American comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Some of the films up for consideration include the Tom Cruise-starring  Top Gun: Maverick  and rock-and-roll biopic Elvis.

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the way with eight nominations.

Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon are all up for nominations while Brendan’s son Domhnall Gleeson has also been nominated for his role as a serial killer in The Patient. 

Controversy remains though. Brendan Fraser, who alleges he was once sexually assaulted by a former HFPA president, won’t be attending despite a Best Actor nomination and it’s expected Cruise won’t either after he protested its past behaviour.

Viewers in Ireland can watch the red carpet preshow on RTÉ2 at 9.05pm tomorrow Wednesday, followed by the awards ceremony at 9.35pm.

So, this morning we want to know: Will you be watching the Golden Globes?


Poll Results:

 No (126)
 Yes (16)
 Not sure yet (13)



Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
