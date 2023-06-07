Poll: Do you have 'Leaving Cert nightmares'?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AS THE LEAVING Cert gets underway today, the internet will be flooded with reassuring messages reminding teenagers that the exams are far from the be-all and end-all.
In Irish society, the Leaving Certificate is associated by many with intense stress, and remains by far the main pathway to accessing third-level education.
Anecdotally, it would seem that nightmares in which people find themselves taking the Leaving Cert again, usually without having prepared, are commonplace. But how commonplace?
If you’ve taken the Leaving Cert, we want to know if you’ve ever had a Leaving Cert nightmare.
