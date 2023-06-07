Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 7 June 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you have 'Leaving Cert nightmares'?
Have your say.
4.0k
12
1 hour ago

AS THE LEAVING Cert gets underway today, the internet will be flooded with reassuring messages reminding teenagers that the exams are far from the be-all and end-all.

In Irish society, the Leaving Certificate is associated by many with intense stress, and remains by far the main pathway to accessing third-level education.

Anecdotally, it would seem that nightmares in which people find themselves taking the Leaving Cert again, usually without having prepared, are commonplace. But how commonplace?

If you’ve taken the Leaving Cert, we want to know if you’ve ever had a Leaving Cert nightmare.


Poll Results:

Yes, I've had multiple Leaving Cert nightmares (764)
No, I've never had a Leaving Cert nightmare (668)
Yes, I've had one Leaving Cert nightmare (142)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     