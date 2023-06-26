Poll: Should RTÉ presenter pay be capped in line with civil service salaries?

LAST WEEK’S REVELATION that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings had been underreported to the tune of €345,000 over six years sent shockwaves across Ireland.

Massive salaries at RTÉ are nothing new, however, with the likes of Joe Duffy, Ray D’Arcy and Claire Byrne all earning hundreds of thousands, as confirmed by the annual RTÉ top earners list.

Advertisement

In 2019, RTÉ journalists passed a motion calling for no one in the organisation to earn more than the top amount earned by secretaries general in the civil service, which at the time was €208,000.

Currently, the highest bracket of pay in the civil service can see a secretary general earn €250,000.

Today we want to know… Do you think RTÉ presenter pay should be capped in line with civil service salaries?

