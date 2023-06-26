Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 26 June 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Should RTÉ presenter pay be capped in line with civil service salaries?
Have your say.
4.2k
17
32 minutes ago

LAST WEEK’S REVELATION that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings had been underreported to the tune of €345,000 over six years sent shockwaves across Ireland.

Massive salaries at RTÉ are nothing new, however, with the likes of Joe Duffy, Ray D’Arcy and Claire Byrne all earning hundreds of thousands, as confirmed by the annual RTÉ top earners list.

In 2019, RTÉ journalists passed a motion calling for no one in the organisation to earn more than the top amount earned by secretaries general in the civil service, which at the time was €208,000.

Currently, the highest bracket of pay in the civil service can see a secretary general earn €250,000.

Today we want to know… Do you think RTÉ presenter pay should be capped in line with civil service salaries?


Poll Results:

Yes (477)
No (78)
I don't know (20)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
17
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     