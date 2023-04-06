Poll: Will you eat an Easter egg this weekend?

THE OLDER WE get, the more we might notice that long-held traditions seem a little arbitrary.

Here’s a few, for example: why do we confine the practice of eating chocolate eggs to Easter? Why don’t we just eat regular-shaped chocolate? And if chocolate eggs are preferable, why don’t we eat them all the time?

Today, we want to know what your attitude is towards Easter eggs. Are you looking forward to cracking open one of those bad boys this Sunday? Have you been unable to wait? Or are you uninterested in the rigmarole, and would simply rather eat a chocolate bar?

Will you eat an Easter egg this weekend?

