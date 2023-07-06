Advertisement

Thursday 6 July 2023
Poll: Do you think Just Stop Oil should interrupt major sporting events?
Have your say.
53 minutes ago

IN THE PAST year or so, climate activism group Just Stop Oil have interrupted football matches by zip-tying themselves to goalposts and snooker tournaments by climbing on the table and throwing orange dust all over the place.

The group has also disrupted the English Premiership rugby final and a recent Ashes cricket match.

Yesterday, tennis at Wimbledon was interrupted twice by Just Stop Oil protestors, three of whom were arrested in the aftermath. 

The organisation is a nonviolent group, whose core demand is that governments stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects. Their activism comes amid a climate crisis — June was the hottest month in Irish history, and yesterday marked the hottest day in the recorded history of the planet.

Today we want to know… Do you think Just Stop Oil should interrupt major sporting events?


Poll Results:

No (725)
Yes (251)
I don't know (44)



