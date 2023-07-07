Advertisement

Poll: Have you ever used SHEIN?
WHETHER ONLINE OR on the high street, “fast fashion” is hard to escape.

SHEIN, which announced its new EMEA headquarters in Dublin in May, is the world’s largest fashion retailer, and increasingly popular among those looking for a cheap deal on new clothes.

2022 Channel 4 documentary on SHEIN highlighted that employees were working up to 18 hours a day and were being “paid as little as 4c per item made”.

Writing for The Journal in May, MEP Barry Andrews noted that SHEIN faces serious human-rights allegations of sourcing Uighur-produced cotton, and argued that its levels of overproduction lead to “unsustainable waste”.

Today we want to know… Have you ever used SHEIN?


Poll Results:

Never (1161)
A few times (395)
Yes, regularly (178)



