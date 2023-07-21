Poll: Do you feel safe walking around your nearest city?

SEVERAL RECENT HIGH-PROFILE assaults have called attention to the matter of safety on the streets of Irish cities.

Earlier this week, an American man was left with serious injuries after an attack on Talbot St in Dublin. The assault followed an incident in which a visiting Ukrainian actor receive serious injuries to his face last month.

Advertisement

Speaking in Ukraine this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I’m sorry for what happened. Dublin is my home town, but sometimes not 100% safe, unfortunately.”

Statistically, there was a 16% increase between 2019 and 2022 in incidents of assault causing harm across Ireland.

Today we want to know… Do you feel safe walking around your nearest city?

