Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 21 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Shutterstock
# Your Say
Poll: Do you feel safe walking around your nearest city?
Have your say.
8.9k
22
1 hour ago

SEVERAL RECENT HIGH-PROFILE assaults have called attention to the matter of safety on the streets of Irish cities.

Earlier this week, an American man was left with serious injuries after an attack on Talbot St in Dublin. The assault followed an incident in which a visiting Ukrainian actor receive serious injuries to his face last month. 

Speaking in Ukraine this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I’m sorry for what happened. Dublin is my home town, but sometimes not 100% safe, unfortunately.” 

Statistically, there was a 16% increase between 2019 and 2022 in incidents of assault causing harm across Ireland. 

Today we want to know… Do you feel safe walking around your nearest city?


Poll Results:

I feel relatively unsafe (374)
I feel very unsafe (373)
I feel relatively safe (361)
I feel very safe (108)
I don't know (25)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
22
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     