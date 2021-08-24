The Remote: Another taste of Olympic spirit, Phil Lynott's legacy and a newly streaming comedy

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

After our supposed Outdoor Summer, a rake of new shows are being released as part of the upcoming autumn schedule.

We gave you a taster of what RTÉ have planned for their factual and entertainment programming last week, with TG4 also releasing some highlights yesterday and Virgin Media set to unveil their hand tomorrow.

But what should we expect from the next week of TV?

Something Olympic

Source: Twitter/IrishAthletics

The Paralympic Games got underway in Tokyo today, with RTÉ promising to more than double its coverage compared to Rio in 2016.

Much like the format for the Olympic Games last month, RTÉ will be broadcasting live action from Tokyo every morning with a nightly highlights package hosted by Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

Ireland has a 29-strong team going to to the games including sprint star Jason Smyth who will be going for a gold medal in a fourth straight games.

When’s it on? Daily on RTÉ and Channel 4

Something underworld

Source: RollingNews.ie

After the arrest of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch on the Costa del Sol in Spain a fortnight ago there has been a renewed focus on the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

The Monk has been arrested as part of the garda investigation into Regency attack in 2016 in which Kinahan crime gang figure David Byrne was murdered.

A new documentary looks at this brazen attack and how it contributed to the Dublin-based gang feud.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something moving

Some of the biggest names in rock music contribute to Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away.

Their presence is testament to the esteem Thin Lizzy are held within the industry and the enduring legacy of their lead singer.

The film traces Lynott’s upbringing from 1960s Crumlin in Dublin to his impact the world stage.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9pm on RTÉ One

Something funny

All eight episodes of the dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself, starring former Schitt’s Creek Annie Murphy come to Ireland this week.

The show follows the story of a typical ‘Sitcom Wife’ who finally wakes up to and revolts against her life.

When’s it on? Streaming on Amazon Prime from Friday