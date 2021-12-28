The Remote: Daniel O'Donnell at 60, Cobra Kai S4 and Ireland's festival circuit

THE REMOTE IS our weekly TV highlights guide and continues as we navigate one end of the couch to the other this Christmas week.

Something for mammy to watch

Daniel O’Donnell already got a special Late Late Show to celebrate his milestone birthday, but if that wasn’t enough Daniel at 60.

The programme promises “exclusive access” to Daniel O’Donnell, his family and friends and an archive trip down memory lane.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9.25pm on RTÉ One

Something rocking

How Ireland Rocked the 70s looks at the evolution of the festival circuit in Ireland during the 1970s, a decade in which rock music – national and international – began to take real root here.

Against a back-drop of political instability, the greater penetration of popular culture into Ireland saw, by the end of the 1970s, the development of an nascent national scene and the emergence of a golden generation of local bands primed for export.

When’s it on? Tonight at 6.30pm on RTÉ One

Something of a journey

This heartfelt story charts singer-songwriter Mic Christopher’s humble beginnings busking on the streets of Dublin, his rise to rock star, the near fatal accident that nearly left him millimeters from death, through to his final year where he lead an entire generation of Irish musicians onto fame, success and new artistic highs.

Told through the eyes of those whose lives he touched, Heyday – The Mic Christopher Story features Glen Hansard, Sharon Horgan, Mike Scott, Josh Ritter, Lisa Hannigan, Rónán Ó’Snodaigh and many more.

When’s it on? Wednesday 29th at 10.15pm on TG4

Something for the family

Cobra Kai takes place in the fictional universe of The Karate Kid films, set in the present day after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

The series sees Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reprise their roles from the original movies and the it has been a hit for Netflix since it was first launched on Youtube in 2018.

Series 4 is released on New Year’s Eve.

When’s it on? Streaming from Friday on Netflix

Something to dig into

David Attenborough joins archaeologists excavating mammoth remains near the UK town of Swindon to discover whether neanderthals might have killed the Ice Age beasts.

When’s it on? Thursday 30th at 8pm on BBC One