The Remote: Here's what's on telly this St Patrick's Day

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights, with this week’s guide focused on St. Patrick’s Day entertainment.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

This week, we’ll also include content from SPF TV, a dedicated channel providing St. Patrick’s Day content. SPF TV is being broadcast online and through the Oireachtas TV channel.

The full schedule for SPF TV is available here.

Something traditional

For the second year in a row St Patrick’s Day parades won’t be winding their way down Irish thoroughfares or main streets, but the #RTEVirtualParade is back this year.

And yes the hashtag is its official name.

The show basically brings today all the virtual parades happening across the country with Dáithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane helming the proceedings as part of their Today programme. RTÉ are promising guests including Chris Hadfield, Fr. Brian D’Arcy and Mary McAleese.

When’s it on? From 1pm

Something to soothe your Soulé

Source: stpatricksfestival.ie

For a St. Patrick’s Day live music fix, London-born Dublin singer-songwriter Soulé will be delivering a performance that organisers say will be “bursting with colour, light, dance and theatre”.

Soulé is one of the most popular new musicians in the country and the live show from Dublin’s The Complex creative space is comprised mainly of her new music due to be released later this year.

When’s it on? Highlights on RTÉ One from 6.30pm with the entire performance on streamed on SPF TV at 9pm

Something with Ryan

Source: RTÉ

There’s to be a St. Patrick’s Day special of The Late Late Show with RTÉ saying it will “showcase the cream of Irish music from across the globe with a trad session to end all trad sessions”.

Big talk.

The show is set to feature Brendan Gleeson, Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains, The Corrs, Clannad, Stockton’s Wing, Edel Fox, Louise Mulcahy and Zoe Conway.

When’s it on? RTÉ One at 9.30pm

Something on tonight

Source: stpatricksfestival.ie

With entertainment venues essentially now closed for almost a year, Paused II – A Love Letter To Dublin At Night takes a look at Dublin’s nightlife culture.

Curated by The Big Romance & Homebeat, with performances from Sunil Sharpe, R. Kitt and music from Dreamcycles, the documentary takes us on a trip around Dublin city as we hear from those affected by lockdown as they look ahead to returning to dance floors soon.

When’s it on? Tonight at 10.15pm on SPF TV

Something for the whole family

Irish studio Cartoon Saloon received its latest Academy Award nomination yesterday for its animated film Wolfwalkers.

The Kilkenny-based studio has received nominations for each of its first four features, with 2017′s The Breadwinners among them.

The film tells the story of a young girl named Parvana during the years of Tailban rule in Afghanistan.

When’s it on? St Patrick’s Day at 2.45pm on RTÉ 2

Something completely different

British TV presenter Caroline Flack who died by suicide last year. Source: PA Images

A new documentary looks at the life of Caroline Flack, who rose to fame as the face of Love Island.

The programme features interviews with her family and touches on mental health issues, the domestic violence charges she faced and her tragic death.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9pm on Channel 4