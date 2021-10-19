The Remote: Donal Skehan comes home, Scenes From a Marriage and celebrating Jack B. Yeats

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Find yourself a comfy spot

Something wholesome

The brand new series, #DonalsFamilyKitchen, kicks off tonight on @RTEOne at 7:30PM!



Be sure to tune in to catch @DonalSkehan's incredible cooking - you don’t want to miss this 🍳 pic.twitter.com/y5zhsG7LjJ — United Agents (@UnitedAgents) October 13, 2021

The dark evenings have arrived so how about some comfort cooking? After moving back to Ireland from the US, Donal Skehan is back on RTÉ with a new series.

The blurb for Donal’s Family Kitchen promises “doable recipes that will keep you cooking and baking through winter and beyond”.

Think plenty of plenty of cheesy pasta, some winter cinnamon buns and you have a good idea. A familiar format but one we can all get behind.

When’s it on? Wednesdays at 7.30pm on RTÉ One

Something for a Saturday night

Source: Virgin Media

If ever there was an archetypal Saturday evening family-friendly show it’s ITV’s simple but highly-addictive The Cube.

The BAFTA award-winning show returns with more members of the public testing their nerve and dexterity in a range of tasks of increasing difficulty for increasing cash.

If it all seems rather forgettable, just wait until you’re stupidly invested in whether Paul from Wolverhampton can throw a red ball into a glass box.

When’s it on? Saturday at 8pm on Virgin Media One

Something for the grown ups

Having previously portrayed a married couple in film A Most Violent Year, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain now take to TV as another couple in HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage.

The series is a remake of the Swedish series of the same name that was written and directed by Igmar Bergman.

This latest adaptation moves the setting to the US where Isaac and Chastain play out themes of love, hatred, desire, monogamy and divorce.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Something artsy

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth one of Ireland’s most influential artists, Jack B. Yeats.

Despite almost two-thirds of his oil paintings being created after he turned 60, much of Yeats’ work draws on his childhood in Sligo. A landmark exhibition of his work is currently taking place in The National Gallery of Ireland but a new documentary Jack B Yeats: The Man Who Painted Ireland also tells his story this week.

When’s it on? Thursday at 10.15pm on RTÉ One